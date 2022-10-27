In a shocking incident, a 56-year-old woman who was going to celebrate Bhai Dooj was killed after being attacked by scooty-borne snatchers in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar area on Wednesday.

The woman fell on the road from the e-rickshaw in which she was travelling, and was dragged along by the accused.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV which has been accessed by IANS.

A senior police official said that the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

The deceased identified as Sunita Mittal was travelling by an e-rickshaw. Her grandson and daughter-in-law were also with her. She was on her way to Rohini sector 9. In the Prashant Vihar area two persons who were riding on a scooty attacked her in a bid to snatch her bag. The woman raised an alarm.

“The e-rickshaw driver accelerated but the bikers kept on trying to snatch the bag due to which the woman fell on the road and was dragged along, suffering severe head injuries. The accused fled after snatching the bag. The woman was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she succumbed during the course of treatment,” the police said.

The police said that they have formed several teams to trace the robbers. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC.

