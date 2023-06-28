A woman and her grandson were strangled to death in Bihar’s Nalanda district, police said on Wednesday.

The victims — Meena Devi (70) and Ansh Patel — were alone in their house in Karan Bigaha village at the time of the incident on Tuesday night.

The other members of the family had gone to a neighbouring village for a marriage function.

According to the police, Meena was found lying on a bed and Ansh on the floor, with their hands and legs tied with ropes.

Both the victims had strangulation marks on their necks.

The incident came to light when a neighbour spotted stray cattle roaming in the premises of the house.

The family runs a dairy farm in the house and the cattle were not tied with pegs.

When the neighbour went inside the house to inform the family, she found the bodies.

The villagers informed the local police and the family members.

The bodies have been sent for porst-mortem and an FIR has been registered against unknown persons on the charge of double murder.

“We have registered an FIR on the statement of Anjan Bhai Patel, the house owner. Cash and jewellery worth Rs 4 lakhs also missing from the house,” said Afsar Hussain, the SHO of Parbalpur police station.

2023062830594