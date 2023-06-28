Uncategorized

Woman, grandson strangled to death in Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

A woman and her grandson were strangled to death in Bihar’s Nalanda district, police said on Wednesday.

The victims — Meena Devi (70) and Ansh Patel — were alone in their house in Karan Bigaha village at the time of the incident on Tuesday night.

The other members of the family had gone to a neighbouring village for a marriage function.

According to the police, Meena was found lying on a bed and Ansh on the floor, with their hands and legs tied with ropes.

Both the victims had strangulation marks on their necks.

The incident came to light when a neighbour spotted stray cattle roaming in the premises of the house.

The family runs a dairy farm in the house and the cattle were not tied with pegs.

When the neighbour went inside the house to inform the family, she found the bodies.

The villagers informed the local police and the family members.

The bodies have been sent for porst-mortem and an FIR has been registered against unknown persons on the charge of double murder.

“We have registered an FIR on the statement of Anjan Bhai Patel, the house owner. Cash and jewellery worth Rs 4 lakhs also missing from the house,” said Afsar Hussain, the SHO of Parbalpur police station.

2023062830594

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-origin woman jailed in UK for using minors to supply drugs

    Insomnia may raise risk of stroke by 51%: Study