INDIA

Woman hammered to death by alcoholic husband in UP

By NewsWire
0
0

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband with a hammer, following a heated argument under the Kharela police circle of the district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the neighbours, the accused Kalicharan, 60, was an alcoholic and would often fight with his wife Sheela.

A heated argument reportedly broke out between the couple, following which Kalicharan allegedly killed his wife by hitting on her head with a hammer. He then fled from the spot, police said.

Kalicharan then called up his married daughter, Chandni, and told her about the incident who, in turn, informed the police.

“Victim’s daughter received a call from Kalicharan and he told her that he had killed her mother. Preliminary investigation suggest that the man killed his wife with a hammer and fled. However, the exact reason behind the incident is being investigated,” said station house officer Dinesh Tiwari.

The blood-stained hammer has been recovered from the scene of crime and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

20220315-100603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.