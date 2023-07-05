INDIA

Woman hangs self after killing daughter in Jaipur

NewsWire
0
0

A woman hanged herself to death after killing her four-year-old daughter  on late Tuesday night in Jaipur, police said on Wednesday.

In fact, her two-year-old daughter was also seen hanging but was saved as police and FSL team reached on time.

The incident was reported in Kalwad police station.

Police officials said that information was received by the police control room on Tuesday at 9 p.m., that a woman had committed suicide along with her children. Sunita Devi (30), wife of Mukesh Nitharwal and Usma (4) were found dead on the spot. However daughter Tavisha (2) was found alive.

FSL team was called on the spot. After the FSL test, the dead bodies were kept in the mortuary of Kavatia Hospital. A complaint of dowry harassment and murder has been given against the in-laws in the Kalwad police station on behalf of the parents of the deceased Sunita. Police have started investigation by registering an FIR against Mukesh Nitharwal and others.

Officials said that Sunita went inside her room with her daughters. “When other family members heard them crying, they barged the door. However door wasn’t opened. So they called police who saw three of them hanging. The younger daughter had her noose loose so she survived,” said police officials.

2023070534308

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP Tourism’s ‘stressed’ senior official jumps off Mumbai building

    Nirmalia-Saraigarh rail section to start soon

    Journalist P. Sainath returns award given by rape accused seer

    25% additional seats, no entrance tests for overseas univ students