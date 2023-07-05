A woman hanged herself to death after killing her four-year-old daughter on late Tuesday night in Jaipur, police said on Wednesday.

In fact, her two-year-old daughter was also seen hanging but was saved as police and FSL team reached on time.

The incident was reported in Kalwad police station.

Police officials said that information was received by the police control room on Tuesday at 9 p.m., that a woman had committed suicide along with her children. Sunita Devi (30), wife of Mukesh Nitharwal and Usma (4) were found dead on the spot. However daughter Tavisha (2) was found alive.

FSL team was called on the spot. After the FSL test, the dead bodies were kept in the mortuary of Kavatia Hospital. A complaint of dowry harassment and murder has been given against the in-laws in the Kalwad police station on behalf of the parents of the deceased Sunita. Police have started investigation by registering an FIR against Mukesh Nitharwal and others.

Officials said that Sunita went inside her room with her daughters. “When other family members heard them crying, they barged the door. However door wasn’t opened. So they called police who saw three of them hanging. The younger daughter had her noose loose so she survived,” said police officials.

