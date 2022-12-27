In a bizzare incident, a divorced woman, having two kids, has allegedly run away with a teenaged girl in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, with the latter’s family alleging that the woman wants a same sex marriage and hence, she has “kidnapped” the girl.

The teenager’s family has met senior police officials and have urged them to take strict action against the woman and rescue the girl.

According to the information, the woman and the teenage girl went missing on September 15. Now, the local police has lodged an FIR in this matter and a team has been set up to look into the matter.

A source said that the teenaged girl lived in Bhooli area of Dhanbad and was in a relation with the older woman despite her family’s strong disapproval.

However, the woman and the girl kept on meeting each other despite being warned. Both had said that they wanted to marry each other.

Both went missing on September 15. The family of the teenager launched a search but they failed to find her. Her cell phone was also found switched off.

On December 26, the teenager’s mother met senior police officials and told them that her daughter and the woman had once fled from the spot but they returned after that within a week.

DSP Amar Kumar Pandey told IANS that they have lodged a case after receiving a complaint in this respect.

Police said that they were conducting raids at all the possible hideouts of the woman.

“This could be a matter of human trafficking or same sex marriage. We are working on both the angles,” police said.

20221227-204004