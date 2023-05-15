WORLD

Woman held after explosives scare near US consulate in Okinawa

NewsWire
0
0

Japanese police have arrested a woman after she approached the US Consulate General in Okinawa and said she was carrying a gunpowder-like substance, local media reported.

Police officers seized an iron pipe that the woman was holding, suspected to be filled with gunpowder, and arrested the 44-year-old resident in the southern island prefecture on suspicion of obstructing official duties, Kyodo News said on Monday.

The police are investigating her motivations in approaching the US Consulate General Naha in the prefecture’s Urasoe city, the report said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

No injuries were reported from the incident which prompted the police to temporarily restrict traffic in the area, it added.

20230516-034802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Switzerland says ‘very probable’ Russian assets would be frozen this week

    8 killed after boat capsizes in Mexico

    Samsung holds 1st-ever 6G forum to discuss next gen tech

    S.Korea to lower national crisis level for Covid-19 soon