Woman held at Chennai airport with 22 snakes

The Customs officials have arrested a woman at the Chennai airport with 22 snakes of various species.

The woman arrived at the Chennai airport on April 28 from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK13. She was intercepted by the Customs officials on the basis of suspicion.

“On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 snakes of various species were found along with a chameleon. The reptiles were seized under the Customs Act, read with the Wildlife Protection Act,” an official said.

The woman was produced before a local court on Saturday, which sent her to 14-day judicial custody.

