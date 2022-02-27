INDIA

Woman held at IGI with gold valued at Rs 33 lakh

By NewsWire
0
13

The Customs officials on Sunday said an Indian woman at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been arrested for smuggling gold valued at Rs 33 lakh.

A Customs official said the woman had arrived at the IGI on February 25. She was intercepted on suspicion and her luggage was checked.

“The detailed examination of the baggage and search of the woman resulted in the recovery of the brown powder weighing 905 grams which was concealed inside the undergarments and jeans worn by her,” said the Customs official.

The official further said that gold weighing 724.5 gram was recovered from the powder, adding the recovered gold was valued at Rs 33,11,403.

“The recovered gold has been seized under section 110 of the Customs act. The passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act,” said the official.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

20220227-205803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.