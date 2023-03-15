INDIA

Woman held at IGI with over 2 kg amphetamine

NewsWire
0
0

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said it has arrested a woman at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle 2.39 kg of amphetamine.

NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh said the woman was identified as Syeeda Abida.

She had plans to travel from Delhi to Doha by a Qatar Airline flight but was apprehended at IGI Airport on March 10.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that said contraband was to be delivered at Doha as per direction of her friend namely one Mushtaqh who is a resident of California. Further direction to hand over the said contraband was supposed to be delivered in Doha by Mushtaqh,” said Singh.

20230315-235602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In the two Telugu states, bridges in urgent need of professional...

    Kerala allocates Rs 3.2 crore for 87 kids orphaned by Covid

    Shaji Prabhakaran re-elected president of Football Delhi

    5 booked under liquor prohibition law in Bihar’s Supaul