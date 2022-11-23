In a bizarre incident, a woman has been arrested for allegedly running a job scam from inside the Income Tax (I-T) Department building in Lucknow.

She was caught conducting counterfeit interviews for different posts in the department from a cafeteria on the office premises on Tuesday, an official note said.

The woman, Priyanka Mishra, allegedly gave ‘appointment’ letters to some of the job aspirants after taking money from them.

The police also took seven other people, said to be job aspirants, in custody after some I-T officials spotted them and the woman inside the office building.

According to a senior I-T official, Mishra from Shahjahanpur district, had issued several fake appointment letters, and fake department stamps were recovered from her possession.

“The woman was spotted at the staff cafeteria of the I-T office around 3 p.m.. She could not give satisfactory answer when the I-T officials asked her the reason for her presence in the building. She even tried to escape when she was being handed over to the Hazratganj police,” the official added.

He said the police also took custody of seven people present there, after which it was found out that they were job aspirants with letters for appointment as I-T inspectors.

The police were asked to register an FIR of fraud and forgery against the woman, the I-T official said.

A senior police official said the woman had been visiting the I-T office for the past one week, and befriended staff of the cafeteria by identifying herself as an officer.

More arrests in the matter were likely, the cop added.

