Woman held with cartridges at Delhi metro station

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday arrested a woman from Jama Masjid metro station with two cartridges.

This is for the first time that a woman has been arrested with cartridges at a metro station.

Delhi police spokesperson told IANS, “Two 315 bore cartridges have been recovered from a woman who was arrested from Jama Masjid metro station. The woman is from Shiora district in Aligarh.”

During interrogation, the woman told the CISF that one of her relatives who has a licensed weapon visited her and forgot the cartridges. On Monday, her nephew died in Noida and she took a bag with the cartridges in it.

A criminal case has been registered against her under the Arms Act.

–IANS

