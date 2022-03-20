INDIA

Woman held with heroin in Delhi

By NewsWire
A 49-year-old woman was arrested in west Delhi with 23 grams of heroin, valued at over Rs 20 lakh in the international market, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Surekha, a city resident, and previously involved in 27 cases of the Excise Act, one case of the Gambling Act, and two cases of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

DCP Shankar Choudhary said two police personnel, patrolling in the Uttam Nagar police station area on Saturday, noticed a woman behaving suspiciously near the Shamshan Ghat in Kali Basti.

On seeing the police, she tried to run away but was chased and nabbed. She was searched, and the heroin recovered from her possession. A case was registered under section 21 of the NDPS act and she was arrested. She was later produced before the court which sent her to judicial custody.

