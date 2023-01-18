A woman, along with her mother, has been booked on charges of illegally selling oocytes.

The complainant husband has alleged that his wife has entered this business to meet her lavish expenses. Commercial trade of oocytes is not allowed in India.

In his complaint with the Amraiwadi police station on Tuesday, Rashik Chavda stated that his wife Anita has sold her oocytes numerous times to a private hospital between January 2019 and June 2022. In this, she was helped by her mother Hansaben.

According to the complaint, accused Anita had changed her date of birth and got a fake Aadhar card, so that she could sell her eggs. In one of the hospitals, the accused had forged her husband’s signature as a witness, though the complainant was never present at the hospital, when she committed the offence.

In his complaint, the man said that his wife and mother-in-law Hansaben had threatened to kill him, if he dared to approach the police. Police have lodged complaint against Anita and her mother Hansa for forgery and criminal intimidation.

20230118-160002