The Selvapuram police in Coimbatore arrested a Woman Hindu activist ‘Athiradhia’ Saraswati for issuing a threat to Leena Manimekalai, director of documentary film, ‘Kaali’ against which Hindu organisations are up in arms for portraying Goddess Kaali in a bad light.

The documentary filmmaker portrayed Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette and holding the Rainbow flag associated with LGBTQI community.

The Indian high commission in Canada had taken up the issue with the Aga Khan hall where the documentary was to be screened. Police in UP and Haryana have already registered criminal cases against the documentary filmmaker.

The arrested woman ‘Athiradhi’ Saraswathi is a member of Sashti Sena Hindu Makkal Iyyakam and was charged under Sections 294 B(obscene acts and songs) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that the Selvapuram Sub Inspector Selvakumar received a video in which Saraswati was seen issuing threats to Leena Manimekalai.

The video, according to the police, was widely circulated on all social media platforms since Tuesday. The police traced the woman from a location in Tiruppur district and recorded her arrest on Wednesday late night.

20220707-132405