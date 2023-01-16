A woman in Chandigarh was hit by a speeding SUV while she was feeding stray dogs on the roadside and the impact was so severe that she was tossed up in the air, police said on Monday

The incident occurred in Sector 53 at 11.39 p.m. on Saturday, and the driver fled immediately after the incident. The footage from a CCTV camera shows the woman was seen feeding a stray dog when the Thar vehicle hit her.

The victim, Tejaswita Kaushal, 25, a resident of Sector 51, was hospitalised and later discharged.

