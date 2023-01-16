INDIA

Woman hit by SUV while feeding stray dog in Chandigarh

NewsWire
0
0

A woman in Chandigarh was hit by a speeding SUV while she was feeding stray dogs on the roadside and the impact was so severe that she was tossed up in the air, police said on Monday

The incident occurred in Sector 53 at 11.39 p.m. on Saturday, and the driver fled immediately after the incident. The footage from a CCTV camera shows the woman was seen feeding a stray dog when the Thar vehicle hit her.

The victim, Tejaswita Kaushal, 25, a resident of Sector 51, was hospitalised and later discharged.

20230116-182202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana Police focusing on Dark Web investigation

    ‘RRR’: Upcoming ‘soul anthem’ to stir emotions

    Odisha govt extends distribution of free ration under its own scheme...

    ‘Lock Upp’ contestant Anjali Arora’s ‘Sufi Sufi’ makes for compelling love...