Woman IAS officer, son-in-law arrested from Ajmer in Rs 105 cr scam

Three people, including Assam IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma, her son-in-law and a contractor, have been arrested from Rajasthan’s Ajmer in a Rs 105 crore scam.

A vigilance team from Assam carried out this action on Monday morning with the help of Ajmer’s Kotwali police station.

The arrests took place in connection with an alleged scam of Rs 105 crore in the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) of Assam. All the three accused had come to Ajmer to avoid arrest. They were produced in the CGM court here and taken on remand. Soon after, the team left for Assam with them.

Late on Sunday night, an Assam Vigilance team led by Inspector Pritam Sekia reached Ajmer.

Officials said “the team had reached Ajmer on Sunday night. The Kotwali police station was contacted and informed about the matter. On Monday morning, the Assam Vigilance team and the Kotwali police station personnel arrested Sewali Devi Sharma, son-in-law Ajit Pal Singh and Rahul Amin from Hotel Cross Lane, Jaipur Road. Both Rahul and Ajit Pal are contractors.”

Sewali Devi Sharma is said to have been in the SCERT between 2017-2020. It is alleged that she opened 5 bank accounts without the consent of the government and was allegedly involved in scams of more than Rs 100 crores. Allegedly her son-in-law was also involved in this scam. The IAS officer is reported to have got Rs 105 crore withdrawn without any work order.

Sewali Devi is an officer of the 1992 cadre. The government had suspended her as soon as the matter came to light.

20230508-173803

