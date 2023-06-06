INDIA

Woman immolates self in Lucknow Gymkhana Club washroom

NewsWire
0
0

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire inside a washroom at the Gymkhana Club in Lucknow.

“The woman, who hailed from Basti, worked and lived on the club premises. She is also the daughter of another employee,” said Ashok Agarwal, secretary of the Club.

Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (Central), said: “People noticed smoke coming out of the bathroom and broke open the bathroom door and tried to help the woman. However, she was declared brought-dead at the hospital.”

Preliminary investigation suggested that she locked herself in the bathroom and set herself on fire.

No suicide note was found.

Her call details are being scrutinised, said Ramendra Tiwari, the SHO of Qaiserbagh.

20230606-084202

