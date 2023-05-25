INDIA

Woman in Bihar’s Gopalganj hired ‘supari’ killers to eliminate husband

NewsWire
0
0

A woman in Bihar’s Gopalganj, who began an extra-marital affair when her husband had gone aboard for a job but was caught by him when he came back, had him shot dead with the help of her paramour and two contract killers, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Ladhpur village under Sripur police outpost in the district on Sunday night. The accused is identified as Noorjahan Khatoon and her boyfriend as Naushad Alam.

“The extra-marital affair of Noorjahan was developed at a time when her husband Ish Mohammad went to a foreign country for a job. Noorjahan, in absence of her husband, came in contact with Naushad Alam, a native of Bathua Bazar locality. When Ish Mohammad returned home and became involved in the fish business, he learnt about the affair of his wife and started creating hurdles in her way to deter her,” Gopalganj’s Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat said.

“Noorjahan then hatched the conspiracy to eliminate her husband. As per the plan, she asked her boyfriend to hire contract killers. Accordingly, Alam had hired Mansoor Alam of Balepur village and Parvez Ansari and given them ‘supari’ to kill Ish Mohammad. They have paid Rs 50,000 to them. Mansoor Alam and Parvez Ansari came to the house of Ish Mohammad and shot him while he was sleeping outside the house. While those two supari killers were executing the murder, Noorjahan was watching them from the window,” the SP added.

“We carried out investigations and Noorjahan appeared as a prime suspect. When we interrogated her, she broke down and revealed the entire conspiracy. We have arrested Naushad Alam and two contract killers,” he said, adding a country-made pistol, three live cartridges, five mobile phones, and a bike were seized from their possession.

20230525-195605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong polls: Tharoor springs surprise as 15 Kerala party leaders back...

    ‘I did not ask for any position from the Congress’: Jagadish...

    CLOSE-IN: Is cricket truly a gentleman’s game now?

    Max temp to rise by 2 degrees C during next three...