A woman in Bihar’s Gopalganj, who began an extra-marital affair when her husband had gone aboard for a job but was caught by him when he came back, had him shot dead with the help of her paramour and two contract killers, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Ladhpur village under Sripur police outpost in the district on Sunday night. The accused is identified as Noorjahan Khatoon and her boyfriend as Naushad Alam.

“The extra-marital affair of Noorjahan was developed at a time when her husband Ish Mohammad went to a foreign country for a job. Noorjahan, in absence of her husband, came in contact with Naushad Alam, a native of Bathua Bazar locality. When Ish Mohammad returned home and became involved in the fish business, he learnt about the affair of his wife and started creating hurdles in her way to deter her,” Gopalganj’s Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat said.

“Noorjahan then hatched the conspiracy to eliminate her husband. As per the plan, she asked her boyfriend to hire contract killers. Accordingly, Alam had hired Mansoor Alam of Balepur village and Parvez Ansari and given them ‘supari’ to kill Ish Mohammad. They have paid Rs 50,000 to them. Mansoor Alam and Parvez Ansari came to the house of Ish Mohammad and shot him while he was sleeping outside the house. While those two supari killers were executing the murder, Noorjahan was watching them from the window,” the SP added.

“We carried out investigations and Noorjahan appeared as a prime suspect. When we interrogated her, she broke down and revealed the entire conspiracy. We have arrested Naushad Alam and two contract killers,” he said, adding a country-made pistol, three live cartridges, five mobile phones, and a bike were seized from their possession.

