A 36-year-old woman, mother of six children, was killed by her lover after she allegedly started blackmailing him, an Delhi Police official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar, 26, an e-Rickshaw driver and a resident of UP’s Bareilly, has been arrested.

DCP, Dwarka, M Harsh Wardhan said a PCR call was received at Mohan Garden police station regarding a woman’s dead body lying near Lal Farm on June 23. A case under section 302 (murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mohan Garden police station and an investigation was inititated.

Police ascertained the identity of the deceased and learnt that she is a resident of UP and had recently arrived in Delhi to meet her sister-in-law. A police team was constituted which examined CCTV footage near the spot and the call detail records of the victim.

“Informers were also deployed to get any specific information and on the basis of technical and manual surveillance, the team zeroed in on the location of the accused after multiple raids in Delhi and UP,” the DCP said, adding the accused was in an illicit relationship with the victim.

During interrogation, Ajay Kumar revealed that he came in contact with the woman one year ago, and since then they were in a relationship. However, in the last few days, she started demanding money from him and also threatened him to implicate him in a false case. Thereafter, he made a plan to murder her.

Last week, the woman arrived in Delhi to meet her sister-in-law residing in Mohan Garden. In order to execute his plan, the accused has also arrived in Delhi.

On June 22, Ajay Kumar contacted the victim and asked her for a night out. Thereafter, he picked up her from Mohan Garden. At midnight, he murdered her by strangulating her with her chunni and fled from the spot, the official said.

