INDIA

Woman in Thane hacked to pieces by live-in partner

In yet another shocker, a 32-year-old woman was killed and her body hacked to pieces allegedly by her live-in partner at their rented home in Maharashtra’s Mira Road town, police said here late on Wednesday.

An official from Nayanagar Police Station said that the brutal killing took place in a 7th floor flat No. 704, of the Akashganga building, though the date of the heinous murder is not known.

The crime came to light this evening after some neighbours complained of a foul stench emanating from the closed flat and informed the police.

A team from Nayanagar police station rushed to the spot and broke open the house.

There they found the victim’s body, hacked into several pieces and some pieces missing or reportedly disposed off.

The victim has been identified as Saraswati Vaidya, 32, who was living for 3 years in the rental flat in Akashganga building with her 56-year-old partner, Manoj S.

The police have formed a special team to probe the killing, the motives, track the live-in partner, etc.

This is the second ghastly murder of a woman reported from the region this week, besides the killing of Shraddha Walkar, who hails from the neighbouring Palghar district, in Delhi in November 2022.

Earlier, last weekend, a woman’s body was chopped into two pieces and dumped near the Uttan Beach in adjoining Bhayander town.

