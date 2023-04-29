INDIA

Woman injured as bomb explodes in her house in Buxar

NewsWire
0
0

A woman sustained grievous injuries after a bomb exploded in her house in Bihar’s Buxar district on Saturday.

The bomb was reportedly kept in a container inside the house of the victim, Shanti Devi, who believed it to be jaggery ball. When she put it on a ‘sil batta’ and smashed it with a crusher, it exploded.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Varanasi where her condition is stated to be serious. A section of her house was also destroyed in the explosion.

Confirming the incident, Buxar SP Manish Kumar said, “The incident occurred at around 4 a.m. when Shanti Devi checked the container. She felt that jaggery balls were kept inside. She took out one of them and tried to crush it, but it exploded.”

“We have sent a forensic team to the spot to collect samples. The possibility of more bombs being kept in the house cannot be ruled out. We are questioning the woman’s husband, Ramnath Ram, and other relatives,” Kumar said.

20230429-223802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women RSS members earn laurels for service during pandemic

    How to carry peppy prints

    Infosys aims to create India different from 20th century model: Narayana...

    How the late Shinzo Abe brought Africa into the Indo-Pacific strategic...