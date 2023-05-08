WORLD

Woman injured following train station can explosion in Tokyo

A woman was injured following a coffee can exploding and splashing her with the contents at a train station in northern Tokyo, local media and police said on Monday.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, what was believed to be a can of coffee exploded just before 4:00 p.m. (local time) at Nishiarai Station in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward.

The police received an emergency call from an employee at the station operated by private railway operator Tobu Railway following the explosion, saying, “There was a sound like an explosion or a burst.”

The can was placed near a ticket vending machine and following its explosion doused the woman aged in her 20s or 30s in its liquid contents, Xinhua news agency reported.

As a result of the explosion and the contents hitting the woman, she said her forehead had been hurt and she had felt the heat from the liquid.

The police have since recovered the suspicious can and an investigation is underway as to the cause of the explosion and the exact contents contained in the suspicious can.

