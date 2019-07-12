Woman injured in east Delhi house collapse

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) A 32-year-old woman suffered critical injuries after her two- storey house located in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area collapsed on Thursday due to rain.

The incident occurred at 4 p.m. when some locals informed local police and fire department over the collapse of the building in Jai Bharti Camp.

A disaster management team along with fire department and local police teams rushed to the spot and took out Heema, wife of building owner, Sanjay, from the debris.

She was alone in her house at the time of incident, and was admitted to LBS hospital with multiple fractures.

Two adjoining buildings were also damaged.

“During investigation, it was found the structure was badly constructed and its beams and walls were weak. They shattered due to rain,” a police officer said.

