Two days after she was critically injured in a mysterious blast along with her daughter in J&K’s Kupwara district, a woman succumbed on Saturday in the hospital.

The 49-year old Sara Begum and her 19-year old daughter, Gulnaza Bano, belonging to Sharkoot village of Kupwara district, were critically injured when they were cleaning collard greens and some other wild vegetable they had collected from the nearby forest.

Police said the duo had unintentionally picked a ‘dead shell’ along with the wild vegetable from the forest which went off during fiddling.

“On May 26, they were cleaning the vegetables when the dead shell exploded.

“The daughter succumbed immediately while the mother was shifted to Srinagar for treatment. She passed away in the wee hours of morning today”, police said.

–IANS

