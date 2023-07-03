A woman suffering from an ‘acute mental disorder’ has been jailed for killing a frail 83-year-old Indian-origin woman by repeatedly banging her head on the floor at a hospital in Birmingham.

Vidya Kaur died in the early hours of January 22, 2021 in Birmingham City Hospital after fellow patient, Philomena Wilson (56), attacked her, the METRO reported.

Wilson, who initially claimed to have no memory of the events, later pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, and was jailed for seven years on Friday, with a further five years on licence.

The Birmingham crown court was told that Wilson was suffering a ‘temporary delirium, most likely linked to her abuse of drugs and alcohol’ when she launched the attack.

Kaur suffered serious head injuries, including a fractured skull, which contributed to her death three weeks later.

Michael Burrows KC, prosecuting, told the court that in the early hours of the day of the incident, a nurse at the hospital was guiding Kaur to the toilet when Wilson got out of bed and attacked her.

“She tried to push the nurse away from Mrs Kaur and then pushed Mrs Kaur so she fell face forward onto the floor. ‘She kicked the nurse and then began hitting Mrs Kaur’s head down on the floor a number of times,” Burrows told the court.

In the process, Wilson also attacked another patient and a healthcare assistant who tried to intervene, the Metro reported.

“Eventually security guards attended and Wilson was taken back to her bed,” the prosecution told the court.

Medical experts told the court that despite having a mental disorder, Wildon knew what she was doing.

After falling to the floor, Kaur was probably unconscious but Wilson continued to attack her and tried to get at her even when being restrained, the news report said.

During sentencing, Judge Melbourne Inman KC said: “Vidya was obviously very elderly, she was frail, of slight build and in poor health. ‘It was a vicious attack on a helpless woman. I am satisfied at the time of the attack your (Wilson’s) intention was to kill.”

Wilson’s lawyer said she is deeply remorseful for what happened at a time when she was severely mentally unwell.

