A woman judge died while three others sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a jeep in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Monday, police officials said.

The accident was reported near Jalwali village on Bikaner-Khajuwala highway when the private car of Additional District Judge Saroj Chaudhary, who was posted in Anupgarh, collided head-on with the jeep of Irrrigation Department Assistant Engineer, Shankar Lal.

Chaudhary, who sitting on the back seat, sustained grave injuries and was bleeding severely when passers-by took her out of the vehicle. She was rushed to PBM hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The drivers of both the vehicles sustained severe injuries in the accident, Jamsar SHO Pawan Kumar said. Both vehicles were also severely damaged.

