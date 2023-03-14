INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman judge injured during robbery in Delhi, two arrested

NewsWire
0
0

A woman judge sustained minor injuries to her head after an alleged robbery by two bike-borne men in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area, said an official on Tuesday.

The men allegedly snatched her bag containing cash and essential documents, they said.

The matter came to light on March 7 when the judge’s minor son submitted a complaint in which he alleged that two persons on bike robbed his mother.

“She had a bag containing Rs 8,000, some documents and an ATM Card. She was pushed by robbers resulting in head injury,” the complainant stated.

A senior police official said that a case under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Gulabi Bagh police station was registered and an investigation taken up.

With the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence, a police team apprehended two accused persons, Dilshad and Rahul.

“Dilshad is a desperate robber and snatcher previously involved in 10 criminal cases. Other accused, Rahul is a first-time offender,” the official added.

20230314-124402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Are you living in England?’, Nitish chides farmer on using English...

    Information technology should be used to improve efficiency in governance: Om...

    BJP convincing aspirants to avoid rebellion after ticket distribution in Uttarakhand

    Woman attacked by stray dogs in Lucknow