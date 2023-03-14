A woman judge sustained minor injuries to her head after an alleged robbery by two bike-borne men in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area, said an official on Tuesday.

The men allegedly snatched her bag containing cash and essential documents, they said.

The matter came to light on March 7 when the judge’s minor son submitted a complaint in which he alleged that two persons on bike robbed his mother.

“She had a bag containing Rs 8,000, some documents and an ATM Card. She was pushed by robbers resulting in head injury,” the complainant stated.

A senior police official said that a case under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Gulabi Bagh police station was registered and an investigation taken up.

With the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence, a police team apprehended two accused persons, Dilshad and Rahul.

“Dilshad is a desperate robber and snatcher previously involved in 10 criminal cases. Other accused, Rahul is a first-time offender,” the official added.

