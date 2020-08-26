Woman jumps from Palika Kendra, NDMC building in Delhi, dies

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) A 36 year old woman allegedly jumped from the 11th floor of the Palika Kendra NDMC building at Connaught Place on Wednesday morning. She was immediately rushed to the RML hospital by the NDMC staff where she was declared brought dead. The police said that no suicide note has been recovered from her possession.

The Connaught place police station in Delhi received a PCR call at 10.40 a.m. about a woman who had fallen from the 11th floor of Palika Kendra, NDMC Building, New Delhi. On reaching the spot, the police team found that she had already been taken to RML Hospital by the NDMC staff. She was declared brought dead in the hospital.

“The woman has been identified as Krishna, a resident of Janta Colony, Welcome, Delhi aged 36 years. She was Beldar on a muster roll and was attached to the office of Architect, 11th floor, NDMC building,” DCP New Delhi Eish Singhal said.

According to police she came to the office at 9.45 a.m. on Wednesday and opened it after receiving the keys from the counter. She went to the room (No. 1104), kept her bag on the side table, removed her sandals and jumped off from the window. She fell on the ground and received multiple injuries.

She got married in the year 2000 and had a son and a daughter.

“No suicide note has been recovered. No foul play has been suspected. She was under treatment at IHBAS for mental illness as told by her family members. This fact is being verified,” the officer said.

The body has been preserved in the mortuary. Proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated.

–IANS

