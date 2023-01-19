INDIALIFESTYLE

A 47-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a high-rise residential building in Noida.

The incident took place in Sector 62 on Wednesday night.

It was said that the victim had been depressed since the last five years and was undergoing treatment.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Inspector-in-charge, Sector 58 police station, Vivek Trivedi said that the woman lived in the apartment building with her husband, identified as Obid Siddiqui who works in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Trivedi said that her husband was sleeping when the woman took the extreme step.

He added that she was taken to the hospital for treatment in a critical condition, where she was declared dead.

As per the police, the victim’s husband and the couple had been married for almost 15 years.

Trivedi added that the matter would be further investigated in case of any complaints.

