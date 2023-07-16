A woman Yatri was killed and two local policemen injured on Sunday in a shooting stone incident along the south Kashmir Pahalgam route to the Amarnath cave shrine.

Police sources said that a woman pilgrim, identified as 53-year old Urmilaben, and two local policemen of the mountain rescue team, identified as Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Yaseen, were injured when they were hit by a shooting stone between Sangam Top and lower cave along the Pahalgam-Cave shrine route.

“All three were evacuated, but the woman pilgrim succumbed on way to hospital while the two policemen were rescued by the Army and shifted by private helicopter to hospital,” sources said.

J&K DGP, Dilbag Singh has condoled the death of the woman Yatri, and praised those who rescued the two policemen and helped their evacuation to hospital.

The police chief has commended the valour and loyalty to duty by the two policemen and prayed for their early recovery.

