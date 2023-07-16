INDIA

Woman killed, 2 cops injured in shooting stone incident on Amarnath Yatra route

NewsWire
0
0

A woman Yatri was killed and two local policemen injured on Sunday in a shooting stone incident along the south Kashmir Pahalgam route to the Amarnath cave shrine.

Police sources said that a woman pilgrim, identified as 53-year old Urmilaben, and two local policemen of the mountain rescue team, identified as Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Yaseen, were injured when they were hit by a shooting stone between Sangam Top and lower cave along the Pahalgam-Cave shrine route.

“All three were evacuated, but the woman pilgrim succumbed on way to hospital while the two policemen were rescued by the Army and shifted by private helicopter to hospital,” sources said.

J&K DGP, Dilbag Singh has condoled the death of the woman Yatri, and praised those who rescued the two policemen and helped their evacuation to hospital.

The police chief has commended the valour and loyalty to duty by the two policemen and prayed for their early recovery.

2023071640075

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fake drugs-making unit busted at ‘educational institute’ in Agra, 7 held

    Elderly man bitten by pet dog, lodges complaint with LMC

    75 lakh citizens to perform Surya Namaskar globally on Makar Sankranti

    ‘Hum do, Humare teen’: Jain sect exhorts couples to have more...