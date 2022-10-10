INDIA

Woman killed her 3 children, committed suicide in Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

Angry with husband over a quarrel, a woman threw her three kids into a well and then committed suicide in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Monday.

The deceased is identified as Rinky Devi, a native of Pateria village under Bhagwanpur police station, had a heated exchange of words with her husband on Sunday night.

The police said that they were informed by local villagers after they went missing from their house. When they looked into the well, the slippers of the woman were floating there.

“We immediately reached the spot and started rescue operation. The dead bodies of the woman and three kids including two sons were found inside the well. We have recovered them and sent for the postmortem,” said an officer of Bhagwanpur police station.

“We have arrested deceased’s husband and interrogation is underway to know the exact reasons,” he said.

20221010-123603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shatabdi fire: One arrested for declaring inflammable items as courier goods

    Whither the Aurat in Pakistan?

    Major reshuffle in Delhi Police, 32 IPS officers transferred

    J&K withdraws all posts referred to PSC, SSB for selection before...