INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman killed in crocodile attack in Goa

NewsWire
0
0

A 45-year-old woman was reportedly killed after being attacked by a crocodile at Amthane Dam in North Goa on Saturday.

Fire station officials told IANS that they received a call from the locals at around 2.20 p.m. and on reaching the spot, they found the body of the victim identified as Sangeeta Bable Shingadi.

“We were told that she had gone there to graze her goats. For some reason, she had ventured into the water when a crocodile dragged her into the water and killed her,” an official said.

He said that the body has been handed over to the police who sent it for post-mortem.

The locals claimed that there are many crocodiles in the dam.

“The concerned authorities should erect a railing along the dam to prevent people from venturing into the water,” a local resident said.

20230520-205003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shah to visit Delhi Police HQ to discuss G-20, forensics

    ‘Report’s publication betrays brazen, mala fide intention to undermine Adani Group’s...

    Vijayan warns police to be extra cautious with people

    Sixth edition of AITA Tabebuia Open Wheelchair Tennis from Wednesday