Woman killed in road accident on Dwarka Expressway

A 55-year-old woman was killed while three others sustained grievous injuries in a road accident on Sunday near Kherki Daula toll plaza on Dwarka Expressway, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Monika Arya, a resident of Delhi. The injured individuals were yet to be identified and admitted to the hospital for treatment.

A police officer said that two cars were involved in a head-on collision on Dwarka Expressway at around 9 a.m.

Monika Arya, along with her family members, was going to Delhi in a Swift Dzire car.

When they reached the Dwarka Expressway, a Swift car coming from the wrong direction collided head-on with their car.

Monika died on the spot.

A police team later went to the spot and conducted an inquiry.

The body of the woman was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

A case of negligent driving against the Swift car driver has been registered by the police at Sector-37 police station in Gurugram.

