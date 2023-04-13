INDIA

Woman killed in tiger attack in UP’s Katarniaghat

A 50-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in Motipur Forest Range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich district, forest officials said on Thursday.

Police said that the woman, Ratti Devi, was working in the fields when a tiger attacked her.

SP, Bahraich, Prashant Kumar, said that the incident took place at Hardwar village under Hasulia police circle.

“The locals informed us that Ratti Devi was working in the fields when a tiger grabbed her by the throat,” he said.

Forest range officer Mahendra Maurya told reporters that the incident has been booked as a case of death due to attack by a violent wild animal. The victim’s family has been given Rs 10,000 in financial assistance by the Dudhwa Tiger Foundation.

The same amount will be given by the World Nature Fund (WWF) after it completes the paperwork, he said.

After the departmental formalities, the family stands to get Rs 5 lakh, permissible in such cases, by the government, he added.

