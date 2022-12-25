WORLD

Woman killed, three wounded in pub shooting in London

NewsWire
0
0

A woman was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in Lighthouse pub in Wallasey village near Liverpool.

The incident occurred on Christmas eve when the venue was full of young people.

After committing the crime, the unidentified gunman fled the scene, The BBC reported.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and area’s MP Dame Angela Eagle described the incident as “despicable”.

“We were completely shocked and the tragedy is beyond words,” the Lighthouse pub said in a statement.

The pub said that it has provided CCTV footage to the police and is supporting everyone who has been impacted.

Police investigation is on to nab the accused.

20221225-172202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Barcelona striker Aubameyang robbed, assaulted on Monday

    Ghani urges Taliban to observe ceasefire during Ramadan

    First I2U2 projects to promote agriculture, food, green energy in India

    ‘The Business with Terror’ probes ISI’s role as terror sponsor