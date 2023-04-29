INDIA

Woman killed, two children injured in Delhi fire tragedy

NewsWire
0
0

Tragedy struck in Delhi’s Old Chandrawal area when a fire broke out in a house, killing a 28-year-old woman and injuring her two children.

The deceased has been identified as Arti. She was a housewife.

According to the police, they received a PCR call on Saturday informing about the fire following which a team was rushed to the spot at Old Chandrawal in the Majnu Ka Tila area.

However, by the time the police reached the spot, Arti had already passed away.

“The incident also resulted in injuries to two minor children who were present in the house. They were rushed to LNJP Hospital for treatment,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

After initial investigation, it was found that fire broke out in the room where Arti was present, leading to her unfortunate demise, said Kalsi.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” the DCP added.

20230429-190403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayodhya awaits high tourist footfall in Navratri

    WhatsApp bans over 1.4 mn bad accounts in India in Feb

    Farmers’ celebration doubles with farm laws’ repeal, Prakash Parv

    In a first, Akhilesh supports Rahul