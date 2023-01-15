INDIA

Woman kills husband with lover’s help, dumps body in septic tank

A woman in Greater Noida and her lover, who strangled to death her husband, and threw his body in a septic tank being built in the neighbourhood, have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Neetu and Harpal.

Police took 14 days to recover the body, which has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The deceased, Satish, lived with his wife, Neetu and their 5-year-old child in Greater Noida West.

Neetu confessed that Harpal, who worked as a mason, was hired to work at her home two years ago, during which they had an affair and continued contact even after he went back to his house in Etah.

She said that Satish started physically assaulting her when he came to know about her illicit relationship and stopped her from leaving the house.

Meanwhile, Harpal was again hired for work in a house in the neighbourhood. Fed up with her husband, she conspired to kill him with Harpal and included his friend, identified as Gaurav in the plan.

She alleged that Rs 20,000 and gold articles were given to Gaurav for the same.

On January 2, Harpal, Satish, and Gaurav sat down to drink, during which the lover served him a drink laced with an intoxicant.

Neetu revealed that she, along with Harpal, strangled Satish when he lost consciousness.

She added that they threw his body inside the septic tank of the under construction house in the neighbourhood.

When Satish’s family members inquired about his whereabouts, Neetu confessed that she lied to them that he had gone somewhere without telling her.

The family members then lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Additional DCP Vishal Pandey said that the police reached Satish’s house after the complaint was registered, where neighbours told them about the accused’s affair.

He said that the couple confessed to the crime when they were strictly interrogated.

While the couple has been arrested, search for Gaurav is underway.

20230115-222403

