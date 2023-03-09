INDIA

Woman kills paramour with husband’s help in Bihar

A woman allegedly killed her paramour with the help of her husband in Bihar’s Begusarai district.

The deceased, Rupesh Kumar Yadav (35), was having an affair with the woman for the last three years.

On Wednesday, the woman invited Rupesh on pretext of a party on Holi and killed him, an official said.

Deceased’s father Naresh Yadav lodged a complaint with the police, saying: “Rupesh received a call around 11 a.m. on Wednesday after which he left home. We thought he was going to play Holi with his friends but when he did not return home till late in the night, we started searching for him.”

“When we asked some of his friends on Thursday, they revealed that he went to the house of that woman for a mutton-pulao party. When we went there, the woman and her husband were not in the house,” Naresh said.

“We informed the local police. After a few hours, his body was found adjacent to a road near Pratappur village,” Naresh said.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that he was beaten to death. The deceased’s father has named the woman and her husband in the complaint. The accused are at large. The reasons for his murder not been ascertained yet. The deceased is a native of Pratappur village,” said an officer of Dandari police station of the district.

