INDIA

Woman ‘kills’ two-year-old stepson, hangs self in Odisha’s Cuttack

NewsWire
0
0

In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman allegedly strangled her two-year-old stepson before hanging herself in Madhupatna area of Odisha’s Cuttack district on Monday, police said.

The deceased woman was identified as Shilpi Khuntia who was the second wife of Santosh Khuntia. Two-year-old Shivan was Santosh’s son from his first marriage.

The incident happened in a house in Sriram Nagar area within the Madhupatna police limits in Cuttack city. Santosh was not present in the house when the incident took place.

After getting information, the Madhupatna police station ICC along with other officials reached the house this morning. When they entered the house, they found the toddler lying dead with an injury mark and the body of a woman hanging, said Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.

He said that a team was collecting evidence and examining various aspects of the case. The entire proceedings were videographed in the presence of an executive magistrate.

The bodies have been sent to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem, Mishra said.

“The exact reason behind the deaths can be ascertained after getting opinions from the forensic science experts and medical officers, who will conduct the post-mortem,” the DCP said.

Police suspect that the incident could be a fall-out of a bitter family dispute. The couple had regular fights and were not staying together for the last eight months.

Talking to the media, Shilpi’s husband said, “Despite my efforts, my wife refused to stay with me. She used to live near her parents along with my son (from the first wife). She used to demand money and threatened to kill my son.”

