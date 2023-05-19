INDIA

Woman lawyer assaulted by collegue in Delhi’s Rohini court

NewsWire
0
0

A video capturing an intense fight between two lawyers, one of whom is a woman, within the premises of the Rohini court, has taken social media by storm.

The woman lawyer, Neha Gupta, had lodged a formal complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) against her male counterpart, accusing him of subjecting her to a series of grave offenses.

The charges levelled against the male lawyer, Vishnu Kumar Sharma include harassment, verbal assaults, physical violence, and intimidating behaviour.

The incident occurred on Thursday.

In her complaint, the woman lawyer alleged that on May 18 when she was standing in front of Court N0-113 in Rohini Court, another advocate Sharma came and started assaulting her.

“Despite my repeated efforts to free myself from his grasp, Sharma continued to beat me relentlessly, resulting in numerous injuries to my face and other parts of my body,” she said.

A senior police official said that they have received that complaint and further investigation is going on in the matter.

20230519-110005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UPI emerges as 2nd most popular mode to repay digital loans:...

    Phone tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to ex-NSE chief Chitra...

    Another cabinet reshuffle in Raj on the cards, hints Gehlot

    Techie dies while playing cricket in Hyderabad