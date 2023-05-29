INDIA

Woman lodges complaint with NCW against BRS MLA

NewsWire
0
0

A partner in a private dairy farm has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA, accusing the latter of harassment and blackmail.

She lodged the complaint against Durgam Chinnaiah, a BRS MLA from Bellampalli constituency in Adilabad district.

In a video statement, the Origin Dairy partner said they faced threat to life from the MLA, adding that since the Telangana police did not take any action on their complaint, they have approached the National Commission for Women.

“The Commission has assured us that justice will be done,” she said, as she asked the MLA to stop threatening and blackmailing them through his supporters.

The allegations of sexual harassment were first levelled against the MLA in March.

The complainant had then alleged that the MLA asked them to send him women in return for helping them expand their business.

The private dairy management alleged that the MLA did not help them in the allotment of land as promised, and had been harassing them by foisting false cases even after taking ‘bribe’.

In an audio clip, which was circulated on social media, the dairy partner had claimed that the legislator offered two acres of land for which they had paid Rs 20 lakh to him. After she visited him at the MLA quarters in Hyderabad along with a girl, he later called her and asked her to send the girl to him.

When she told him it was not possible, he kept mounting pressure on her to send other girls to him.

She alleged that later the MLA got them arrested when they went to his house in Bellampalli to stage a protest. She also said the police detained them for three days illegally and they were later sent to judicial remand.

The MLA had dismissed all the allegations, claiming that attempts were being made to tarnish his image.

Chinnaiah had said in the name of the dairy, they were trying to cheat farmers and hence he reported their activity to the police.

20230529-213002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Arshi says Soundarya-Gautam chemistry fake, finds Abdu cunning

    India, US joint special forces exercise begins in Himachal’s Bakloh

    Post-poll violence: Calcutta HC orders compensation to slain BJP worker’s family

    Survey will be conducted to connect Konark with railways