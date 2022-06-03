INDIA

Woman loses Rs 10L diamond bracelet at Delhi airport, cops find it on conveyor belt

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police were able to find a missing diamond bracelet worth approximately Rs 10 lakh of a woman who lost it after landing at the Delhi Airport.

According to a police official, a passenger namely Sakshi Lohani of GK-2, New Delhi had landed from Kolkata to IGI Airport Delhi by Vistara flight on May 30.

“However on the next day, i.e., June 1, she noticed that her diamond bracelet was missing from her wrist. The passenger approached the Police Station IGI Airport immediately and requested to trace her bracelet,” the official said.

The police staff scanned several CCTV footages of relevant place which indicated that diamond bracelet might have fell down on conveyor belt while the passenger was lifting her luggage at T3 terminal of IGI Airport.

“The traced bracelet was handed over to the passenger,” the official added.

20220603-151401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Couldn’t predict exact nature of second Covid wave: Supermodel Committee

    Randheer Rai: ‘Anamika’ character is life-changing experience

    ‘Pawsome wedding’: Acid and Jhanvi ‘tie knot’ at plush resort

    Recipes to win hearts this Valentine’s Day