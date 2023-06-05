The wife of a CISF constable and her lover have been arrested for killing her husband and then fabricating a fake story of death due to electric shock, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as M.K., 32, a native of Haryana’s Jhajjar district and Rahul Yadav, 24, a resident of Haryana’s Mahendergarh district.

According to the police, on May 31, a PCR call was received at the Vasant Kunj South police station, informing them that a 38-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable had been declared dead after allegedly falling down in his rented accommodation in Ghitorni area of south Delhi

The injured, identified as Rajiv, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital. Police learned that he had been declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, and his wife claimed that he had suffered an electric shock. No visible injury marks were found on the deceased’s body.

“The crime scene was inspected by the Crime Team, and statements of family members were recorded. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted, and the body was handed over to his family for the last rites. On June 3, we received the post-mortem report, which revealed that he had been strangled,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Manoj C. said.

During the investigation, the police team assigned to crack the case analysed CCTV footage, which showed a suspect entering and leaving the building twice at the time of the incident.

“After sustained interrogation, the wife of the deceased revealed the name of the suspect as Rahul Yadav. During the investigation, Rahul and M.K. were arrested, and later confessed to being in a relationship. On May 31, a scuffle occurred between Rajiv and Rahul, resulting in Rajiv being strangled,” said the DCP.

After discovering Rajiv’s death, both Rahul and MK devised a plan to fabricate the story of an electric shock.

“To create the illusion that Rajiv had been electrocuted, his dead body was placed inside the bathroom of his rented accommodation in Ghitorni. A bucket was filled with water, and an immersion rod was submerged in it,” added the DCP.

