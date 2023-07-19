In connection with the murder of a 55-year-old woman, whose decomposed body was found inside her home, the Bijnor police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested the wife of her nephew and her lover.

The incident took place in Khari village under the Haldaur police station area of Bijnor.

According to police, the 28-year-old accused Qamrunissa’s first husband Mohd Hanif was a paralytic patient. Three years ago, she secretly married her lover Zahid Ahmed, 30. When the victim, Zarina Khatun, came to know about it, she revealed the secret to all the relatives.

Upset over this, Qamrunissa and Zahid, reached Khatun’s house on July 11 and strangled her to death.

Khatun was a widow and is survived by three sons who work in Delhi.

The incident came to light when one of her sons, Mohammad Yunus, made several calls to her but did not get any response. He later requested her neighbours to check on her who later told him about a strong stench emanating from his house which was locked from outside.

Yunus immediately rushed back home and broke the door open to find Khatun’s body lying on a cot.

He informed the cops who sent the body to the district hospital for autopsy.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP), Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, formed two teams to investigate the case.

“Qamrunissa and her lover Zahid have been arrested and sent to jail. Both the accused confessed to the crime. Police have recovered Zarina’s mobile phone, house keys and scarf used in the crime,” the SP said.

