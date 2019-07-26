Woman Maoist gunned down in Maharashtra gunfight

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), July 29 (IANS) A woman Maoist was gunned down in a fierce gun battle between the rebels and security forces in the dense forests in this Maoist-hit Maharashtra district, an official said here on Monday.

The success was notched around noon when a team of the elite C-60 commandos, carrying out an operation in the Phuser-Garanji forests near Potegaon, came under indiscriminate fire from hidden rebels and retaliated with equal vigour.

After some time, taking advantage of the thick undergrowth, the Maoists escaped from the spot even as the commandos tried to chase them.

A search of the area revealed the body of an unidentified woman extremist and some Maoist literature, which has been seized.

Police suspect that among those who escaped, there could be at least another four-five who may be injured in the return fire by the commandos.

According to Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade, efforts are on to identify the woman whose body was found, and the Maoist group for which she worked.

Since the other injured Maoists may try to seek medical help from local villagers, he appealed to them to immediately inform the police so the extremists can be apprehended.

Monday’s action came during the ongoing Tribal Development Week by the police and the forces have intensified their patrolling in the affected areas of the district.

