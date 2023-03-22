A fire broke out in the shop of the district’s first woman mechanic here, following which netizens have extended a helping hand and have started gathering funds for her family’s rehabilitation.

The fire that broke out late on Tuesday night caused severe damage to property.

The shop owner, identified as Poonam, is the first woman to work as a bike mechanic in Ghaziabad. She started working after her husband lost his job during the pandemic and became paralysed soon after.

Poonam alleged that someone stole the repair tools and then set the shop on fire.

She added: “We do not have enmity with anyone. Someone called us in the morning and informed us of my cart being burnt.”

The couple lives in a rented accommodation in Patel Nagar.

No police complaint has been registered in the matter so far.

20230322-143801