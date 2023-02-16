INDIA

Woman Mercedes driver hits woman on road, arrested

A woman Mercedes driver has been arrested for hitting a woman standing on the road in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Nupur Gupta, a resident of Yojna Vihar.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday and the victim has been identified as Akshita Aggarwal, a resident of Jhilmil area.

Aggarwal was standing in front of gate number-4 of Rishabh Vihar along with her younger sister Kanishka, waiting to catch a rickshaw for Karkardooma metro station, when a black coloured Mercedes car came from the Vivek Vihar side and hit her, following which she fell on the road.

“Later, the driver drove her car over the right leg of the victim. The woman driver came out of the vehicle after stopping the car near the spot but she fled when she saw the victim crying on the spot,” a senior police official said.

“The victim could not notice the registration number of the vehicle. However, a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Anand Vihar police station,” the official added.

The vehicle was identified with the help of CCTV footage and accused Gupta has been arrested.

20230216-191405

