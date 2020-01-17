Woman, minor son stabbed to death in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) A woman and her minor son were found murdered in their flat in northwest Delhis Jahangirpuri on Tuesday, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Pooja (36) and her son Harsh (12). The incident happened at their flat in Jahangirpuri’s K-block.

Pooja, whose husband died about two years ago, was an employee at a private company.

“The deceased’s neighbours, after noticing a foul smell, had called the police control room on Tuesday. After reaching the spot, police broke open the flat and found the dead bodies of the victims,” a Jahangirpuri police official told IANS.

“The victims’ neighbours reported that their house had been locked for last two-three days,” he added.

According to police, the flat had no signs of forced entry. This suggests that the crime was committed by someone known to them.

Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killings.

Pooja’s mother, who lives in the same locality, was clueless about the perpetrators of the crime, police said.

Police suspect that the killers first stabbed the woman to death and then her son, who, it seems, had witnessed the crime.

Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the case.

The dead bodies have been sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital for autopsy.

